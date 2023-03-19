High-velocity winds flatten crop in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 18

The wheat crop got flattened in several areas due to the rainfall accompanied by strong winds in the district.

Farmers said they were already worried about the yield due to high temperature, but now they were staring at losses due to untimely rain and flattened crops.

Not only wheat, but the mustard farmers are also worried about their mature crops.

Karam Singh, a farmer from Kurbanpur village, said “The standing wheat crop in several acres have got flattened due to strong winds. My mustard crop was also lying harvested but it got drenched in rain.”

Gurvinder Singh, a farmer from Chaurmastpur village said, “I have sown wheat on 35 acres, of which the crop on around 20 acres has got flattened. Now, we have to wait for the weather to improve and see how much damage the crop has suffered.”

Tejveer Singh, farmer leader, said, “Untimely rains accompanied by strong winds have flattened the wheat crop in several areas and it will have a bad impact on the yield. The rain will impact the standing mustard and potato crops and also the sowing of sunflower. The government should order for a girdawari and compensate the farmers for their losses.”

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains, “Cold weather conditions are required for the wheat crop. The rain is beneficial for the wheat as it will help in bringing the temperature down but the strong winds are a cause for concern.”

Deputy Director, Agriculture, Jasvinder Singh said, “The wheat crop is being cultivated on 87,000 hectares. Light showers are beneficial for the wheat, sugarcane and other crops, but it may have some impact on mustard as its harvesting was on. The rain has helped in bringing down the temperature. The crop will get its required time to mature and it will help compensate for the damage it suffered due to high temperature.”