Higher Education Department mulls over transfer policy of guest lecturers in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, August 31

The Department of Higher Education is mulling over formulating a separate online transfer policy for extension (guest) lecturers working in government colleges. The database of such lecturers is being prepared.

The development emerged after the lecturers raised the demand of their inclusion in the online transfer policy framed for the regular faculty of government colleges.

Guest lecturers said they feared of being displaced after the transfer drive for regular faculty would get over.

Written to Edu Min On the pattern of the transfer policy of guest teachers at school level, guest lecturers should not be relieved till they are adjusted in new colleges. We have also submitted a memorandum to Edu Min. —Ishwar Singh, Prez, Extension lecturers’ assn

“The transfer drive of regular teachers is under way and the posting order will be issued on September 27,” the sources said.

The sources said the department was not in favour of the inclusion of extension lecturers in the online transfer policy framed for regular faculty due to technical grounds. Following which, a separate online transfer policy for guest teachers had been formulated at school level with the intention to avoid any legal complications.

Ishwar Singh, president, Extension Lecturers’ Welfare Association, said after the transfer of regular faculty, many extension lecturers were likely to be displaced and hence, they were demanding that their services should also be continued.

“On the pattern of the transfer policy of guest teachers at school level, extension lecturers affected by the transfer drive should not be relieved till they are adjusted in new colleges. We have also submitted a memorandum to Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar,” he said.

Singh said at present, around 2,000 extension lecturers were working at government colleges across the state to cope with the shortage of regular faculty.

Rajeev Ratan, Director General, Higher Education, confirmed that a deliberation was under way to formulate a separate online transfer policy for extension lecturers so that they could also opt the college of their choice.

“An online transfer drive will be conducted for regular faculty first. We are planning to carry out transfer of extension lecturers a fortnight after it if their database is prepared by then. The transfer will be done against the sanctioned posts which are around 8,000 in the state at present,” he said, adding that the interest of extension lecturers would also be kept in mind while formulating an online transfer policy for them.