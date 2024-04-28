Higher grilles on NH-44 to prevent accidents

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 27

To reduce deaths of pedestrians in accidents on the National Highway-44, especially at black spots identified by the district police, the NHAI has started raising the height of grilles.

As per police data, a total of 167 cases of accidents have been reported in the first four months of this year in which 83 people have lost their lives while 90 people sustained injuries in Panipat district.

The height of the grilles on the highway divider is being increased by the authorities. Photo: Sukhjinder Saroha

As many as 39 accidents took place in January, in which 18 deaths were reported and 26 sustained injuries; in February, 24 persons were killed and 11 injured in 33 accidents; in March, 17 persons were killed while and 24 sustained injuries in 35 cases; and in April, 24 were killed and 29 sustained injuries in a total of 60 accidents.

Police officials said pedestrians crossing the NH-44 by jumping the grilles was a major cause for accidents. Now, the district administration has directed the NHAI and L&T to increase the height of the grilles, especially at black spots.

The NHAI has recently raised the height of the grilles near the openings on the NH-44.The police have identified 10 black spots/accident-prone areas on the highway in the district on the 39.6-km stretch from Haldana border to the Kohand border.

As many as 273 accidents have been reported on these 10 black spots in which 144 persons have lost their lives while 129 sustained serious injuries.

As per the integrated road accident database (iRAD) of 2022-23, a total of 24 accidents were reported, of which 15 were fatal on the black spot between Hotel Gold and Malik Petrol Pump on the NH-44; 27 accidents were reported on the black spot between the Nangal Kheri Nexa showroom and the new bus stand, in which 17 were fatal; 42 accidents were reported between the new bus stand and the police lines, in which 29 were fatal; 24 accidents were reported from Red Light Chowk to Sky Lark Chowk, in which nince were fatal; 26 accidents took place between World Public School and Aggarwal Bhaji in Samalkha, in which 11 were fatal; 32 accidents were reported from the toll plaza to Babarpur Mandi on the NH-44 in which 13 were fatal; 19 accidents took place between Hotel Abhinandan and Force Motor in which 13 were fatal; 21 accidents took place on the black spot located between the new grain market in Samalkha to the old bus stand in Samalkha in which six were fatal; 32 accidents were reported on the black spot between the old bus stand in Samalkha and 70 Milestone Dhaba, in which 16 were fatal; 26 accidents took place between the Sector 13/17 turn and the Tehsil Camp turn in Panipat in which 15 accidents were fatal.

Ajit Singh Shekhawat, SP, said it had come to the fore that maximum deaths were of pedestrians who were crossing the NH-44 by jumping the grilles, especially at night. The NHAI has been directed to raise the height of the grilles and ensure proper lighting at these spots, he said.

