Higher yield, purchase as per MSP bring relief to oilseed farmers

Ambala, June 8

A higher yield, coupled with procurement as per the minimum support price (MSP), has brought some relief for oilseed farmers in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. The farmers say due to favourable weather conditions for the sunflower crop, there has been an increase of one to two quintal per acre in yield compared to the previous year, and they are harvesting 10 to 12 quintals of sunflower seeds per acre this year.

Favourable season In the previous season, farmers had to hold protests to sell sunflower at a fair price and the yield was also poor, but this season has been favourable so far. Against a yield of eight to 10 quintals last year, it is 10 to 12 quintals per acre this year, and the procurement is also as per the MSP. It will help the farmers in recover. — Sukhvinder Singh, Farmer

Meanwhile, the procurement of the crop has been at the MSP of Rs 6,760 a quintal. Last year, the crop was covered under the Bhavantar Bharpai Scheme that led to protests and the blockade of the National Highway-44.

As per the data, nearly 29,890 quintal of sunflower seeds have been procured at various grain markets of Ambala district while around 30,785 quintals of sunflower seeds have been procured in Kurukshetra district till June 7. Dilbagh Singh, a farmer of Mamumajra village in Shahabad, who reached the Ambala Cantt grain market to sell his produce, said, “While last year the yield was around 10 quintals per acre, this year, it is around 12 quintals. I have brought nearly 70 quintals of sunflower seeds from six acres and I have been told that it will be procured at the MSP this year. The weather was good this year for the oilseed crop. If farmers keep getting remunerative prices for their produce, they will adopt crop diversification.”

Manpreet Singh, a sunflower farmer, who sold his produce at the Saha grain market, said, “Last year, I had suffered a loss after selling my produce under the Bhavantar Bharpai Scheme, but this year, I have sold my produce as per the MSP. The government should procure all crops at the MSP.”

Similarly, Sukhvinder Singh, another oilseed farmer, said, “During the previous season, farmers had to hold demonstrations to sell sunflower at a fair price and the yield was also poor, but this season has been favourable so far. Against a yield of eight to 10 quintals last year, it is 10 to 12 quintals per acre this year, and the procurement is also as per the MSP. It will help farmers recover some losses.”

Neeraj Bhardwaj, secretary, Ambala Cantonment Grain Market, said, “Over 8,600 quintals of sunflower seeds have been procured at the grain market so far. Last year, the total arrivals were around 37,000 quintals and we are expecting the arrivals to surpass the previous year figures. The quality of the stock is good and procurement has been smooth. The farmers bring their crop and then spread it for drying here. We are requesting them to bring their produce after properly drying and cleaning seeds, so that they don’t have to wait at the market to sell it”.

Meanwhile, Dr Jasvinder Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture, Ambala, said, “The weather remained favourable for the sunflower crop, resulting in a higher yield this year. The farmers are harvesting one to two quintals per acre extra as compared to the yield last year.”

