Highest in Haryana: 23.50% property IDs verified in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 14

A total of 23.50 per cent property IDs have been verified by their owners in the area falling under the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), the highest self-certification in the state.

The Municipal Corporation had decided to organise camps also in every ward with an aim to verify 100 per cent property IDs.

The MCYJ has 2,10,686 property IDs of land owners in its jurisdiction. Out of these, 49,516 (23.50 per cent) property IDs have been certified by the owners till April 10, according to Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the MCYJ.

According to information, the teams of the MCYJ are visiting all 22 wards of the Municipal Corporation and helping people in the self-certification work of the property IDs.

Besides, Citizen Facilitation Centres, set up at all three offices of the MCYJ situated near Shahid Bhagat Singh chowk, Yamunanagar; near Govindpuri in Yamunanagar and Jhanda chowk in Jagadhri are helping property owners.

Sinha said the MCYJ had decided to organise camps also in every ward with an aim to verify 100 per cent property IDs.

"The Municipal Corporation is working seriously to verify every property in the Municipal Corporation area. Now, we are going to organise ward-wise camps also," said Ayush Sinha.

He said that all property holders could certify their properties themselves.

He, however, said that the persons, who were not able to certify their properties themselves should visit the MCYJ offices and take the help of the teams visiting door to door to get their properties IDs certified.

As per available information, this move will help ensure that the data of property owners including names, plot size, address and other information, are correct so that people get accurate tax bills and they don't have to face any problem to execute the sale and purchase registrations at the revenue department.

