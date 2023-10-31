Hike in cane prices likely: Dalal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal today claimed that decisions would be taken in favour of sugarcane farmers. “Certainly, the government will increase the prices of sugarcane. A decision will be made in the coming days after the approval of the Chief Minister,” he said while interacting with mediapersons after chairing a meeting of the Sugarcane Control Board here.

He said in Haryana, the sugarcane prices had always been the highest in the country. “Only once Punjab has given rates higher than us,” he stated.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding future plans, including the situation of sugarcane farmers and mills, sugar prices, and an assessment of the previous year.

He said during the sugarcane crushing season of 2021-22, mills crushed 754.50 lakh quintals of sugarcane, and the recovery of sugar was 9.47 per cent. In 2022-23, various sugar mills crushed 770.73 lakh quintals of sugarcane, with a sugar recovery of 9.7 per cent.

An estimated 962 lakh quintals of sugarcane production is anticipated in 2023-24.

During the 2022-23 season, farmers were paid Rs 2,819 crore by various mills in the state (excluding Naraingarh Sugar Mill). However, the government provided a subsidy of approximately Rs 194 crore to the mills so that the farmers did not incur losses.

Dalal said the new sugarcane variety ‘15023’ had been developed, which was better than the current variety ‘238’. Therefore, department officers had been directed to prepare seeds of this variety. The government would procure sugarcane from the farmers who had cultivated the new variety and provide it to other farmers for seed preparation.

He said directions had been given to speed up the establishment of ethanol plants in mills to increase the income of mills.

In response to a question, he said there was no shortage of fertilisers in the state. There was a current stock of 50,000 metric tonnes, he claimed, adding that some people were trying to mislead the farmers.

#Agriculture