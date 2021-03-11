Hike in MSP of kharif crops a joke: Kisan Sabha

Rohtak, June 9
The Haryana state committee of All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has described the increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) in respect of kharif crops as another joke with farmers.
“The increase does not cover the actual cost of production in view of inflation of all essential input ingredients including fuel, fertiliser, seeds etc. We object to the way in which MSP is being determined by the government,” said Inderjit Singh, vice-president, AIKS.
Sumit Kumar, general secretary, AIKS, said it was highly uncalled for that the Centre was readily spending huge money on import of edible oils on the one hand and not giving enough procurement prices for the oilseed crops of its own farmers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...