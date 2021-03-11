Hike in MSP of kharif crops a joke: Kisan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 9

The Haryana state committee of All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has described the increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) in respect of kharif crops as another joke with farmers.

“The increase does not cover the actual cost of production in view of inflation of all essential input ingredients including fuel, fertiliser, seeds etc. We object to the way in which MSP is being determined by the government,” said Inderjit Singh, vice-president, AIKS.

Sumit Kumar, general secretary, AIKS, said it was highly uncalled for that the Centre was readily spending huge money on import of edible oils on the one hand and not giving enough procurement prices for the oilseed crops of its own farmers.