Hike prize money for Asian Games winners: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 29

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda attended the felicitation function of Asian Games silver medalist Deepak Punia at his native Mandothi village here today.

Congratulating Deepak, his family and all villagers, Hooda said Deepak had brought glory not only to his village and state but also to the country. “If there was a Congress government today, Deepak would have been a DSP in Haryana Police as per our sports policy,” he said.

Hooda reiterated the demand for increase in the reward for players who won medals in the recent Asian Games. “During the Congress tenure, the government had made a policy of ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ and a cash reward of up to Rs 5 crore, but even after so many years, the government did not increase the reward amount appropriately. The present government should give at least Rs 5 crore to gold medalists, Rs 3 crore to silver medalists and Rs 2 crore to bronze medal winning players of Asian Games. Also, the players should be appointed to senior posts like DSP, as was done during the Congress regime,” he added.

#Asian Games #Bhupinder Hooda #Jhajjar