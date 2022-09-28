Himachal cop held with 1.5 kg charas in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 27

A team of the anti-narcotics cell of the Karnal police has arrested a constable of Himachal Pradesh (HP) Police allegedly with 1.5 kg charas.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in charge of the cell, said the accused, Sanjeev, a resident of Mandi district in HP, was arrested on National Highway No. 44 near Arjaheri village here. The police had received a tip-off, following which they searched the car of the accused and seized the contraband, Kumar said. The accused was in police uniform when he was arrested.

The police said the accused claimed that he brought the consignment, which was to be delivered to a person in Nilokheri, from Mandi district of HP. The accused said he was paid Rs 20,000 for the job, the police added.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Butana police station. The accused was produced in a local court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

