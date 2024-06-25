Hindi dominates as state MPs take oath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

All newly elected MPs from Haryana, except one, took oath in Hindi. Satpal Brahmchari, Congress MP from Sonepat, stood out by choosing to take oath in Sanskrit.

Manohar Lal Khattar, the former Chief Minister and BJP MP from Karnal, who is also a Union Cabinet minister, was the first among the northern state representatives to take the oath. Khattar, the seventh person overall to take the oath, did so in Hindi. He was succeeded by Rao Inderjit Singh, BJP MP from Gurugram and Minister of State for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning; MoS Corporate Affairs, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP MP from Faridabad and Minister of State for Cooperation, both of whom opted for Hindi.

Congress MP Varun Chaudhary from Ambala was the first among Haryana’s Congress representatives to take oath, holding a copy of the Constitution. He was followed by BJP MP Naveen Jindal (Kurukshetra), Congress MP Kumari Selja (Sirsa) and Congress MP Jai Prakash (Hisar). Deepender Hooda, Congress MP (Rohtak) also took oath in Hindi.

