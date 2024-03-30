Hindi medium to be scrapped in Sanskriti, PM Shri schools in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 29

The Directorate of School Education has issued a letter to all district education offices, stating that there would be no Hindi medium section for Class I in fresh admissions at Government Model Senior Secondary Sanskriti Schools (GMSSS), Government Model Sanskriti Primary Schools (GMSPS) and PM Shri Schools in the state.

The Directorate stated that every section would have a quota system wherein 25 per cent seats would be reserved for students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, children with special needs and those affected by the HIV.

The switch to English medium has been criticised by teachers. They said the decision to enrol students only in English medium would deprive students, who want to opt for Hindi medium, of education or they would have to look for Hindi-medium schools outside their villages.

Haryana School Teachers Association general secretary Prabhu Singh said the admission guidelines for the 2024-25 academic session suggested that students who want to study in Hindi medium would not be given admission in these schools. “This decision will deprive students of weaker sections of the society of quality education,” he said.

Similarly, Hindi-medium students in Classes VI, IX and XI will not be given admission in the GMSSS. He said there were many villages which had only Model Sanskriti Schools and no other government school. “In such a scenario, those parents who want to enrol their boys/girls to Hindi medium schools will have to send them to private schools, which is a matter of serious concern,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar