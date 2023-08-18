Hindu family told to leave Palwal village

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 17

A Hindu family in a Muslim-dominated village of Palwal was allegedly attacked and ordered to leave the village for sharing an anti-Rohingya post. In a Facebook post, the victim had supported the denial of citizenship to Rohingya.

Sachin Kumar, Mundkati police station in-charge, said Deepak, a resident of Sarai village, had lodged a complaint that on August 15, Dilshad, Irshad and Zaheer, residents of the village, along with others, and armed with sticks and country-made pistols, entered his house and started vandalising it. They threatened to kill the family if they did not leave the village.

The police have registered a case against three accused and other unidentified persons. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

