Hindu pilgrims get nod for Pak visit

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 12

A jatha of Hindu pilgrims will go to the Shree Katas Raj Shrine (on tirth yatra) in Pakistan to attend the Mahashivratri celebrations.

Shiv Pratap Bajaj, national president of the Kendrya Sanatan Dharam Sabha (Northern India) said the Centre had granted permission for the tirth yatra this year. He said the Hindu pilgrims would leave for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on February 16. He said the pilgrims would celebrate Mahashivratri at the Shree Katas Raj Shrine on February 18.

He further said that the members of the jatha would return to India on February 22.“The name of 171 Hindu pilgrims from 14 states has been sent for grant of visa this year,” said Shiv Pratap Bajaj. The Katas Raj tirth yatra could not take place in 2021 and 2022 due to corona and other reasons.