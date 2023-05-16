Hindutva is basic culture of India, says state BJP chief

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 15

Hindutva is the basic culture of India and teaches us to accept people from all faiths and religions. The BJP is a nationalist party and will always remain firm on its ideology, election results in Karnataka and elsewhere notwithstanding. On the other hand, the Congress has ignored the country’s culture and appeased the minorities.

This was stated by Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankhar while addressing a news conference at the party’s state headquarters in Rohtak on Monday.

“Our party had this ideology when we had a handful of MPs in Parliament. We are still firm on the same ideology and will always be, irrespective of poll results,” asserted the BJP leader.

Dhankhar chaired an organisational meeting to review the functioning of the party’s morchas, prakoshthas and district units. He also shared a roadmap for the next year and gave new targets to the office-bearers.

Questioned about the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s statement that the debt on Haryana had mounted to Rs 4 lakh crore, Dhankhar maintained that Haryana was on the path to progress and its economy was much better as compared to the neighbouring states.

He said a meeting of the BJP’s state executive would be held at Jagadhari on May 17.