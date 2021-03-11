Hisar: 1 gets life term for murder

Hisar: A district court has awarded life term to a man in a case of murder and loot at a petrol pump in Hisar one and a half years ago. The court held Bhawani guilty in the case of murder of Hanuman Singh who was manager at the petrol pump on the Sirsa road. Bhawani had attacked the petrol pump manager on the night of September 24, 2020. TNS
Man booked for rape
Gurugram: A woman has accused her colleague of rape. The accused has been identified as Satyam. In her complaint, the woman said the accused sexually exploited her. The accused managed to flee the spot. A case has been registered against Satyam under Section 376 of the IPC at Sushant Lok police station. oc
2 more held for Rs 20L robbery
Sonepat: The police have arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in the Rs 20-lakh robbery that took place last Monday. The police recovered Rs 13.61 lakh and a mobile phone from them, which they had purchased from the looted amount. TNS
Rs 25L looted, one arrested
Palwal: The police have arrested one of the eight accused allegedly involved in the loot of Rs 25.33 lakh from the ATM of Punjab National Bank on April 30. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Wasim (27) of Nuh. The car used in the crime has also been recovered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...