Hisar: 1 gets life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Hisar: A district court has awarded life term to a man in a case of murder and loot at a petrol pump in Hisar one and a half years ago. The court held Bhawani guilty in the case of murder of Hanuman Singh who was manager at the petrol pump on the Sirsa road. Bhawani had attacked the petrol pump manager on the night of September 24, 2020. TNS

Man booked for rape

Gurugram: A woman has accused her colleague of rape. The accused has been identified as Satyam. In her complaint, the woman said the accused sexually exploited her. The accused managed to flee the spot. A case has been registered against Satyam under Section 376 of the IPC at Sushant Lok police station. oc

2 more held for Rs 20L robbery

Sonepat: The police have arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in the Rs 20-lakh robbery that took place last Monday. The police recovered Rs 13.61 lakh and a mobile phone from them, which they had purchased from the looted amount. TNS

Rs 25L looted, one arrested

Palwal: The police have arrested one of the eight accused allegedly involved in the loot of Rs 25.33 lakh from the ATM of Punjab National Bank on April 30. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Wasim (27) of Nuh. The car used in the crime has also been recovered.