Hisar: 5 sentenced to life for murder

Hisar, August 18
Additional District and Session Judge Vivek Singhal has awarded life term to five persons who were convicted in a case of murder of a youth in a park in Hisar town seven years ago.
The court convicted the five accused — Vikas, alias Murgi, Sunil, Happy, Ajay, all residents of Patel Nagar and Sumit, a resident of Shastri Nagar. A youth, Mukesh, a resident of Patel Nagar, was stabbed to death by them when he was strolling in Shiv Park here on August 22, 2015.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...