Hisar: 5 sentenced to life for murder

Our Correspondent

Hisar, August 18

Additional District and Session Judge Vivek Singhal has awarded life term to five persons who were convicted in a case of murder of a youth in a park in Hisar town seven years ago.

The court convicted the five accused — Vikas, alias Murgi, Sunil, Happy, Ajay, all residents of Patel Nagar and Sumit, a resident of Shastri Nagar. A youth, Mukesh, a resident of Patel Nagar, was stabbed to death by them when he was strolling in Shiv Park here on August 22, 2015.