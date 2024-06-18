Hisar admn gears up for Saini’s two-day visit

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 17

The district administration is gearing up for the two-day visit of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Hisar scheduled on June 20 and 21.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Hisar for the inauguration of the newly set up 10,000 ft runwayof the airport on June 20. He will also unveil several other facilities at the airport which have been named after Maharaja Agrasen. The CM will stay overnight in Hisar and will attend the Yoga Shivir programme on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya inspected the airport today along with Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa to review the preparations for the visit of CM. He said the CMwould also address a public meeting at the airport after inaugurating the completed projects and laying the foundation stone of several development projects at the airport on June 20.

He said Saini would participate as the chief guest at the International Yoga Day programme on June 21 at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) and would practice yoga along with thousands of yoga practitioners. He said the preparations for both programmes were being completed. He said that more than 10,000 yoga practitioners would participate on the International Yoga Day celebrations.

The DC said on June 21, a yoga awareness seminar would be organised at the district auditorium located at the Mini-Secretariat with the aim of increasing awareness about yoga. Yoga experts and practitioners who have been practicing yoga for years have been invited as speakers at the seminar who would give information to the general public about the benefits of yoga.

