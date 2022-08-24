Hisar airport to be functional by March, says official

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

The work of widening the Karnal-Meerut road (NH 709-A) to six/four lanes has been completed by the Public Works Department. More than Rs 151 crore has been spent on its construction and it will be inaugurated soon.

This information was given at a meeting of administrative secretaries, chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, held here today. About 39 projects worth over Rs 100 crore of five departments were discussed at the meeting.

He said the administrative secretaries should ensure completion of welfare projects in a time-bound manner. The Hisar airport will be functional by March, he stated.

It was informed at the meeting that the work of operational building, MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling) and cargo operations, under Phase-II of Swarna Jayanti Integrated Aviation Hub was also being done at a fast pace. With the formation of the MRO system in Hisar, the aircrafts will not have to be sent far away for repairs. This will save time and resources.

At the meeting, projects worth Rs 1,535.6 crore of the electricity department were reviewed.

#karnal