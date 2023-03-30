Hisar airport to be operational by November 1: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh, March 30
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport will be made operational by November 1.
Under the regional connectivity scheme, air service will be started from Hisar on nine routes to different states. After completion of various works, passengers will be able to travel on these routes, he said in Hisar.
Chautala said personnel from the Air India will come for inspection of the upcoming Hisar airport in connection with starting flying training operations from there.
He said three other companies are also in the race to start flying training operations in Hisar, for which open tender will be floated soon.
Giving information about various works going on at the airport, the deputy chief minister said the work of the boundary wall of the airport would be completed in May.
"In terms of security, watch towers have been set up according to international standards. The work of the taxiway at the airport is almost complete. Advanced lighting systems have arrived and will be installed from next month," he said.
