Hisar Bar Association goes on indefinite strike

Hisar, July 10
The Hisar District Bar Association today announced an indefinite strike in protest against the FIR against a library in charge and a lawyer on the complaint of a brother of a canteen owner in the court complex.
Sources said the District Bar Association (DBA) stated that it had served notices to the person who ran the canteen to vacate the canteen premises following a number of complaints of misbehaviour against him by advocates. The incident occurred when the office-bearers of the DBA were trying to get the canteen premises vacated.
Ajay Kumar of Juglan village lodged a complaint with the police against library in charge Amit Sharma and another advocate, after which the police registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.
