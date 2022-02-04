Hisar BDPO suspended

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 3

A Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Bhagwan Das, who is in charge of Barwala and Hisar Block 2 in Hisar district, has been placed under suspension on charges of financial irregularities in panchayat funds meant for development works.

According to the orders issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayat Department, Amit Jha, Bhagwan Das has been suspended with immediate effect. During the first six months of the suspension period, he will draw half the salary.

According to sources, as the tenure of panchayats has ended in Haryana, there are reports of large-scale irregularities in utilisation of funds in panchayat accounts.

Barwala MLA Jogiram Sihag had sought information from Hisar Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni about these irregularities.

Moreover, the dubious role of the BDPO has also been found in the tenders for fish rearing in villages. Sources said that the BDPO was at one point in charge of five out of the nine blocks of Hisar district.