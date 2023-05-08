Hisar BJP MP backs wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 7

Hisar BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Brijendra Singh has extended his support to the wrestlers sitting on dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Addressing a function organised by the Satrol khap in Narnaund town in Hisar district today, the BJP MP said he was the lone MP from the BJP to support the wrestlers on the issue of the alleged harassment of women wrestlers by the Wrestling Federation of India president.

Unflinching support I want to make it clear that I am the lone BJP MP in the country who has supported the agitating wrestlers. Though the political party, which has discipline, doesn't accept such things, sometimes I opt to express my sentiment. —Brijendra Singh, Hisar MP

“An issue came to my notice that some persons objected to my visit to the function of the Satrol khap on the plea that the khap panchayat has supported the wrestlers and is going to join the dharna in Delhi and a BJP MP has been sent an invitation for the function. But I want to make it clear that I am the lone BJP MP in the country who has supported the agitating wrestlers. Though the political party, which has discipline, doesn’t accept such things, sometimes I opt to express my sentiment,” he said.

Stating that he had taken a cue from his father and former Union Minister Birender Singh to take a stand on a particular issue. “I can recall that he was the first BJP leader to support the farmers’ agitation,” he said.

Ram Kumar Gautam, discontented JJP MLA from the Narnaund segment, praised Brijendra’s father Birender Singh, who is a bête noire of the JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Phool Kumar, a leader of the Satrol khap panchayat, said they were thankful to the BJP MP for supporting the wrestlers on their demands. “We have invited him to the function organised by the Satrol khap today as we were aware of his favourable stand on the issue of the wrestlers,” he said.

Kumar said a delegation of 40 persons would march to Delhi tomorrow morning to join the dharna of the wrestlers. “We are fully prepared for a prolonged struggle on the issue,” he added.