Hisar civic body rounds up 40 strays in district

Hisar, June 3
During the ongoing drive to catch stray cattle, the Municipal Corporation Hisar (MCH) teams caught 40 stray cattle from different areas in Hisar today.
The spokesperson of the MCH said the teams visited the localities of Sector 15, Jawahar Nagar, Rajgarh Road and Patel Nagar today. The teams found about 40 cattle roaming in the streets and roads in these localities. They have been transported to the Gau Abhyaran in Dhandur village of the district, the spokesperson said.
The MCH has launched the drive to catch the stray cattle in an attempt to control the surging population of the strays. There have been many incidents when stray animals have caused accidents.
