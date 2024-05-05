Hisar Civil Hospital visitors to benefit as High Court quashes FIRs

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 4

In a gesture of reconciliation and community welfare, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed multiple FIRs following a compromise between brothers. The ruling in their cases is exceptional as it not only resolves their legal dispute, but also brings relief to the Hisar Civil Hospital visitors.

Treating ill-will between the brothers, the HC not only quenched their desire for justice, but also the thirst of people visiting the hospital by making it clear that the order quashing the FIRs was subject to providing an 80-litre branded water cooler with a filter to the hospital, “as volunteered by the petitioners”. For the purpose, the Bench set a two-week deadline.

Justice Manuja was hearing two petitions filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents through advocates Sanchit Punia and Annu Yadav for quashing the FIRs.

In the order having positive impact on the wider community, the Bench asserted the matter involve version and cross-version. But the parties were brothers and had settled their dispute to live in peace in future. As such, useful purpose would not be served by going ahead with the criminal proceedings.

“In the light of the developments, no cause remains for the trial court to invest further time and effort in adjudicating the FIRs. The compromise in question is even found to be fully in consonance with the direction issued by the court in a matter,” the court said. Justice Manuja added there appeared to be no impediment, once a compromise had been arrived at between the parties without any pressure and respondents had no objection to the quashing of the FIRs, along with all other subsequent proceedings arising out of the same.

Allowing the pleas, Justice Manuja also took note of the submission that the petitioners had volunteered to serve public cause by providing the water cooler with filter to the hospital.

