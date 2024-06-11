Hisar college gets NAAC A++ grade

Hisar: Dayanand College, Hisar, recently achieved a significant milestone by securing the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Grade A++. It has become the lone college in the district and third in the state to earn a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) score of 3.51 from the NAAC. The college has been recognised for its performance in every sphere, including sports, cultural and all other cognitive and non-cognitive skills administering students’ achievements and progress. It has rich infrastructure, including modernised classrooms and laboratories, equipped with IFPDs, smart boards, digital noticeboards, ICT facility enabling Google classrooms for online classes and automated library system to accord with the demands of modern education. Principal Vikramjit Singh expressed his gratitude to all the teaching and non-teaching staff members of the college for their persistence and incessant efforts towards maintaining high standards in education.

Yamunanagar: In remembrance of the martyrdom of Shri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Guru Nanak Khalsa College organised a solemn chabeel langar. The event aimed to honour the supreme sacrifice made by the revered Guru, embodying the spirit of selflessness and service. Principal Harinder Singh Kang expressed profound reverence for the guru’s teachings and emphasised the significance of commemorating his martyrdom. The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Finance Secretary Amardeep Singh, Vice-Principal Dr Kamalpreet Kaur and faculty members, including Dr Amarjit Singh, Dr Bodhraj, Dr Rajinder Singh Vohra, Dr Tilakraj, Dr Joshpreet, Prof Amritpal Singh, Prof Jaspreet Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Avneet Singh and Parmod. Randeep Singh Jauhar, president of the governing body and managing committee, lauded the initiative. He highlighted the college’s commitment to promoting Sikh values and fostering a culture of empathy and service.

Sirsa: A special tribute ceremony was organised today at the Teaching College of JCD Vidyapeeth on the martyrdom day of the fifth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev Ji. On the occasion, director general of the college Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa was present as the chief guest. The ceremony was presided over by Principal Jai Prakash. He said the sacrifice of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, who devoted his entire life to the service of humanity, protection of truth and justice, was a source of inspiration for everyone. In his address, Dhindsa said, “The teachings of Guru Arjan Dev Ji teach us how we can stand with patience and courage even in times of difficulties. His martyrdom taught us that while walking on the path of truth and religion, we should not be afraid of any kind of difficulty.”

