Hisar colony residents face sewerage crisis

Residents of New Mahavir Colony have been grappling with a sewerage crisis for over two years. People had even staged a dharna demanding the re-laying of sewer lines in the area. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the authorites concerned, no action has been taken. They must look into the matter as early as possible and clean blocked drainage.

Rajaram, Hisar

Residents perturbed by civic issues in Fatehabad

The posh locality of Jagjivanpura in Fatehabad town has been infested with garbage and stagnant water on the streets for the past many days. The residents’ complaints regarding blocked sewers have remained unaddressed. The garbage along roads is producing unbearable stench. The Municipal Corporation should come up with effective solutions to clear the area.

Lal Narang, Fatehabad

Visitors irked by Faulty ACs in Tehsil office

The air-conditioners installed in the gallery of the tehsil office are reportedly causing inconvenience to visitors at the office. People standing in queues for long hours have to bear the brunt of the hot air blown out by the fans of the air-conditioners. This issue should be addressed by the department concerned at the earliest.

Raj Kumar Goyal, Jind

