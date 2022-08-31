Hisar cops begin probe into theft at Sonali Phogat’s farmhouse

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 30

The local police today began a probe into the alleged theft at the farmhouse of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa on August 23.

A team of the Sadar police took possession of a DVR and three CCTV boxes from the farmhouse. SHO Mandeep Singh said a case was registered against accountant Shivam on the complaint of Sonali’s brother Vatan Dhaka. He had alleged that on August 23, Shivam took away a laptop and DVR of the CCTV from the farmhouse.

Earlier, the family members of the deceased met the Hisar SP to express their resentment over the police inaction in another theft that happened at Sonali’s Sant Nagar residence last year.

Sonali’s brother-in-law Aman Poonia said SP Lokender Singh had assured a fair inquiry in both cases. Later in the evening, the police team reached the farmhouse and started the investigation.

Vatan had alleged that Sonali’s PA Sudhir Sangwan, an accused, had called the accountant within an hour of her death and directed him to take away the laptop and DVR of the CCTV from the farmhouse. Around 11 am, they found the DVR of the CCTV, laptop and some documents missing from the farmhouse.

Govt shying away from CBI probe: AAP

Chandigarh: AAP leader Naveen Jaihind on Tuesday said BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death was a conspiracy and top officials were involved in it. At a press meet, he said why the govt was shying away from a CBI probe into the death of its own leader. "Who is it trying to save? Sonali's entire family has expressed doubts over her death. If the govt doesn't order a CBI probe then the public will doubt its intention," he said. TNS

#Hisar