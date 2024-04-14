Hisar: Edu’s role in nation-building discussed

Hisar: A one-day workshop was organised on ‘Role of Higher Educational Institutions in Nation Building’ at the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology here on Friday. Indresh Kumar, central executive member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) presided over the workshop. He said the path to nation-building passes through higher educational institutions. He said schools are small models of nation-building and universities are big models. Prof TG Sitaram, chairman, All-India Council for Technical Education, was the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor Narsi Ram Bishnoi and registrar Prof Vinod Chhokar were also present on the occasion.

NIFTEM, Melbourne varsity sign pact

Sonepat: The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management-Kundli (NIFTEM-K) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Melbourne on April 12. Surinder Singh Chauhan, deputy director, Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy, visited the NIFTEM-K campus. The pact was signed in the presence of Harinder Singh Oberoi, director, NIFTEM-K, and other officials. Surinder Singh Chauhan talked about opportunities for a potential collaboration and activities under the MoU during the event. The institute said the partnership aims to facilitate joint research projects, addressing emergent and pressing challenges while contributing to scientific advancements and promoting a vibrant academic environment for the exchange of ideas among students and faculty of both institutes.

Contest on voting awareness

Yamunanagar: A reel-making competition on voting awareness was organised by Savita Garg, nodal officer of Electoral Literacy Club, at Mukand Lal National College. Students enthusiastically participated in the competition. Umang Bareja was the judge of the competition. Kashish and Palak bagged the first position, while Tanu, Chetna, Priyanka, Priyanshi and Vanshika got the second position and Mehak, Meenu, Mahak and Deepa secured the third position. Principal Ritu Kumar congratulated Savita Garg for organising the contest.

Baisakhi celebrated with fervour

Students pose for a photograph in Karnal. Tribune photo

Karnal: Dyal Singh Public School organised cultural events to celebrate Baisakhi on its campus. Students of Shivalik House presented a cultural programme in the school auditorium. Songs and speeches were part of the events. Dressed in a folk attire, students tapped their feet on bhangra beats. The motive of cultural events was to apprise the students of their rich culture and heritage. Principal Shalini Narang said Baisakhi is a festival of “positive approach to life even during odd times”. Headmistress Madhu Grover congratulated the teachers and students for organising the cultural events.

