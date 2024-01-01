Hisar gets new Italian road-sweeping machine

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 31

Now, an imported road sweeping machine brought from Italy will sweep the roads of Hisar town. Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta dedicated the machine to Municipal Corporation Hisar today.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that the sweeping machine worth Rs 90 lakh would be pressed into service on the main roads and streets in the town.

Besides, he informed that a Rs 35.4 lakh JCB machine has also been purchased for lifting garbage from the main points in the town.

“I hope that these equipment will help the MC in maintaining cleanliness in the town. The MC has already started door-to-door collection of waste. The JCB machine will make the work of garbage collection more efficient,” he said.

Minister Gupta and MC Mayor Gautam Sardana said that the sweeping machine and JCB machine would help MC sweepers ensure cleanliness and beautification of the town.

Municipal Corporation member Anil Jain said that the MC should ensure cleanliness in the interior of the town as well as the neglected small and narrow streets that often get filled with garbage.

