Hisar girl picked for state contest

Hisar: Jhansi, a Class IX student of DAV Police Public School, Hisar, was selected for the State-Level Exhibition and Project Competition (SLEPC) under the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE)- Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge (MANAK) award. She would present a model of an automatic shelter designed to protect clothes from rain during the event. The scheme is being executed by DST in collaboration with National Innovation Foundation (NIF) to motivate students aged 10-15 years and studying in classes VI-X.

SUPVA team third in Amity fest

Rohtak: A team of Fashion Design Department of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (DLC SUPVA), Rohtak, bagged the third position at the recently concluded Amity Noida Youth Festival. Faculty coordinator of design Dr Shelly Khanna attributed the success to the creativity of the students and the unwavering support of the administration. SUPVA Vice-Chancellor Gajendra Chauhan and Registrar Dr Gunjan Malik Manocha extended their congratulations to the team.

Personality development session

Karnal: In a bid to enhance the employability skills and confidence of students, a personality development session, focusing on group discussions and mock interviews was organised by the Commerce Association of Dyal Singh College, Karnal. Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar said TIME Director Atul Gupta was the resource person. Head of Commerce Department Dr Mukta Jain said the objective of the session was to provide a platform for students to practice and refine their communication, critical thinking and interview skills.

