Hisar MC deploys water sprinklers, anti-smog guns to give plants a bath

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 30

To clean dust and pollution from the plants and trees at the main chowks and locations in the town, Hisar Municipal Corporation has pressed truck-mounted water sprinklers and anti-smog guns into service.

MC Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said in view of the summer season, they have been continuously making efforts to wash off dust from trees and plants in the town.

He said that truck mounted water sprinklers and anti-smog guns are being used for this purpose at various locations. “The trees and plants on the sides and dividers of Mahavir Stadium, Madhuban Park, Delhi Road, Rajgarh and Government College Ground Road are being sprayed daily through the machine,” he said.

Dahiya added that the machine is capable of spraying water within a radius of 50-100 metres. “It creates artificial fog as pollutants present in the air get stuck on plants and water particles wash the plants,” he informed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Hisar #Pollution