Hisar MC gears up for collecting waste in 6 more HSVP sectors

Hisar, May 14

Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has directed officials of the Municipal Corporation Hisar (MCH) to prepare tender proposals, inviting bids for door-to-door collection of garbage when duration of the model code of conduct ends.

The MCH has planned to launch door-to-door collection of garbage in Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Sectors 1, 4, 3, 5, 14 (II), and 33. The garbage collection system is already operating in about half the residential areas of the town.

Garbage scattered on a Hisar road. Tribune photo

Dahiya, in a review meeting with various officials of municipal corporations, said the MCH would submit proposals regarding the process of tendering for door-to-door garbage collection in the sectors and send them to the head office for approval.

Expressing displeasure over the lack of cleanliness on the roads in Hansi, the commissioner said the work of sweeping all main roads in the town would begin soon. He said the sanitary inspectors of the concerned areas would face strict action in case of any laxity in maintaining the cleanliness of the roads came to light. He also directed the officials to withhold payments to contractors in case the roads were not cleaned properly.

He also directed the urban local bodies in the district to expedite the work of collecting pending property tax. Besides, he urged the civic bodies to remove illegal encroachments along the sides of the roads in the town.

Additional Commissioner Pradeep Hooda, Joint Commissioner Preetpal Singh, Deputy MC Commissioner Virender Saharan, executive engineers Sandeep Dhundwal, Sandeep Sihag, Jaiveer Singh, Senior Account Officer Ashok Nehra, municipal engineers Amit Berwal, Sandeep Bainiwal, and other officials of the urban local bodies of Hisar, Hansi, Uklana, Barwala, and Narnaund were present at the meeting in Hisar.

The MC Commissioner also suspended Sandeep Kumar, the accountant of Hansi Municipal Council, for laxity in carrying out duties. “Strict action will be taken against those employees or officials who do not do their work on time,” he said.

