Hisar MC members object to list of colonies proposed for regularisation

Hisar, September 30
After a ruckus at the meeting of the Municipal Corporation, Hisar, over the proposal of regularising unauthorised colonies, the MC today sought details of the colonies that were proposed to be regularised after a survey in the town from the District Town Planning (DTP) office .
The MC wrote a letter to the DTP office today and further discussion will be held on the issue on getting the details. The issue was discussed at the MC meeting when a list of 26 colonies was put up before the House as the MC members raised objections on the list of the colonies.
MC member Rajpal Mandu said the DTP failed to provide the names of the 26 colonies and only the details of khasra number of the land was provided to the House, which was not sufficient information. He said the House had sought the exact demarcation and the names of the colonies that were included in the list.
The MC members stated that there were nearly 50 illegal colonies, which had considerable habitation and the MC had also adopted a resolution for regularising these colonies and sent the list to the DTP office for survey and further process.
The MC members alleged that certain colonies were being carved at the behest of some local politicians, which were among the list of 26 colonies, despite the fact that there was minimal habitation. However, the DTP officials maintained that they had furnished the details of the revenue record of the colonies and would also provide further information as demanded by the MC.
WILL GIVE INFO TO MC
