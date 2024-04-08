Hisar MC steps up efforts for self-certification of property IDs

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 7

Hisar MC Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has directed officials of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the district to expedite the work of self-certification of property IDs through their owners in their jurisdiction.

The district has six Urban Local Bodies — Municipal Corporation Hisar, Municipal Council Hansi and Municipal Committees of Uklana, Barwala, Narnaund and Adampur. All these ULBs have collective 2.4 lakh property IDs of land owners in their jurisdiction.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation, Hisar, said till now, only 35,292 property IDs have been verified by their owners, which is just 14.50 per cent of the total property IDs in the district.

In Hisar town, 16 per cent property IDs have been certified by the owners followed by Adampur (15%), Narnaund (13%), Hansi and Uklana (12% each) and Barwala (9%). The property tax is one of the main income sources of the ULBs. The work of self-certification of the property IDs is necessary for the collection of the property tax.

After reviewing the details of the property IDs, the MC Commissioner has directed all ULBs to ensure self-certification of 30 per cent property IDs by April 20.

“Action will be taken against the officials concerned for failure to achieve the target. The data of self-certification reflects poorly on the performance of the officials,” he added.

Dahiya said the self-certification of property IDs is necessary for chalking out development plans in the jurisdiction of ULBs. Besides, the property tax should also be collected from the owners.

The MC Commissioner also held a meeting with officials of the Hisar civic body, representatives of RWAs and prominent residents of the town to encourage them for self-certification of property IDs and payment of the property tax.

Prominent persons, including Praveen Kedia from Ward No. 2, Sector 33 RWA president Dharambir Pannu, secretary Balwinder Singh, Azad Nagar Vyapar Mandal president Sombir Sheoran, Sector 1-4 RWA general secretary Salauddin, Hisar Sangharsh Samiti president Jitendra Sheoran, were present at the meeting.

The Municipal Commissioner has appealed to people to get their properties registered on the online property tax portal and self-certify their property IDs.

“Property IDs are deemed correct only after the owner verifies these on the web portal. These are linked to the mobile numbers of the owners,” he said.

Dahiya said the Municipal Corporation, Hisar, has set up help desks at civic body’s office where residents can visit and get their property ID verified on their own.

