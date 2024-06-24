HIsar MC workers clean garbage plot

THROUGH its columns, The Tribune had highlighted the problem of a broken wall and an unauthorised garbage point near the Prem Nagar locality. Taking cognisance of the news item ‘Admn turns blind eye to mosquito breeding at plot’, the Hisar Municipal Corporation's personnel took immediate action and cleaned the plot, much to the relief of the local residents.
Ravinder Hooda, Hisar
Parking problem causing traffic jams
There is a major parking problem in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. A number of people park their vehicles haphazardly on the congested roads, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation should find a solution to the problem.
Gulshan Kumar, Yamunanagar
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
