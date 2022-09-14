Hisar medical college first to start NCC wing for medicos in state

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 13

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College (MAMC), in Agroha town of Hisar has become the first medical college to start the National Cadet Corps (NCC) wing for students among medical colleges in Haryana and third in the country.

MAMC spokesperson said the medical college conducted an examination for 18 seats of the NCC for MBBS students in which about 40 students appeared for the test. After the physical and written examination, the students were also interviewed by Colonel SS Gill, Commanding Officer of the Third Haryana Battalion, NCC.

On this occasion, Col Gill said the NCC was the best option for the all-round development of a student and the youth could give meaningful direction to their energies by joining it. Col Gill informed that a special quota was also fixed for the NCC cadets in the Armed Forces, which provided the option of direct entry. “The NCC is a good opportunity for students who can serve in the Army as doctors”, he stated.

The MAMC Director, Dr Alka Chhabra, and the Director, Administration, Dr Ashutosh Sharma, said the NCC would instil a sense of responsibility and discipline in the students.

The NCC officer of the college, Satyendar Jain, said it was a matter of pride for Hisar and the state that MAMC had got the NCC wing. “At present, 18 seats have been earmarked for the college, which will be increased in future”, he said.