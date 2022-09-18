Hisar MP pulls up officials for ‘poor’ work

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 17

Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh pulled up officials of the Food and Supplies Department for their failure to provide data on refilling of the LPG cylinders by the consumers, who were issued connections under the Ujjawala scheme today.

Reviewing the works of the administration in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee here, the MP asked the details of the LPG connection to BPL families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The officials told the MP that 78,268 connections had been issued to BPL families in the district. However, when the MP asked for the data on how many of these beneficiaries got their gas cylinders refilled to check the retention rate of the scheme, the officials failed to provide the details.

Singh directed the officials to implement the schemes started for the welfare of the public in a better way.