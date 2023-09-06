Hisar NCB in-charge, six cops booked for custodial death

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 5

Five days after the death of Harpal Singh during treatment at the PGIMS, Rohtak, the Hisar police have registered a case of murder against seven police personnel, including Hisar Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in-charge, in a case pertaining to his death. The deceased Harpal Singh, a resident of Nadhodi village of Fatehabad district, was arrested by the NCB in a drug peddling case on July 1 and was taken to Rohtak. He died at the PGIMS on August 31.

The Hisar Sadar police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC on the complaint of Suman, the deceased’s wife, against NCB in-charge Inspector Pawan Kumar, ASI Hemraj, ASI Jasbir, Head Constable Naveen Kumar, and constables Pramod Kumar, Rajbir and Rajesh. Family members of the deceased alleged that he was tortured by the police in custody, resulting in his death. They staged a protest at the PGIMS after his death and demanded action against those involved. They claimed that Harpal’s condition started deteriorating after the “torture” and he was admitted to the PGIMS on July 15.

The complainant alleged that her husband had gone to buy household items, but did not return for two hours. When she tried to contact him on the mobile phone, she found that it was switched off. Later, she was informed by ASI Hemraj of Rohtak narcotics cell that Harpal Singh had been arrested. She rushed to Rohtak Urban Estate police station, but the police did not allow her to meet him. She claimed she had a conversation with her husband when he was being taken to the court and he said to arrange for Rs 15-20 lakh. She alleged that her husband was implicated in the case and was tortured in custody.

