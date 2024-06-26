Hisar residents block road over choked sewer lines

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 25

Fed up with a choked sewerage line, residents of the Shyamlal Dhani locality of the Mill Gate area blocked the road opposite Gate Number 1 of the New Sabzi Mandi in Hisar today.

The blockade resulted in a traffic jam, after which the police rushed to the site and persuaded the protesters to clear the way. The protesters alleged that the sewerage had been blocked for a long time and the sewage overflowed even after the workers of the Public Health Engineering Department cleaned the line.

Sewage overflows on to a street in the Mill Gate area of Hisar. Tribune photo: Ashok Kundu



A protester, Pawan Kumar Yadav, alleged that they had been demanding an overhaul of the entire sewerage line. “The sewerage is bursting at the seams due to the increasing population, after the shifting of the vegetable market about five years ago,” he said.

“The sewerage lines have not been changed as per the requirement of the people. We wake up in morning to find that the entire street is flooded with sewage. The sewer lines in the houses backflow many times,” said Murari Soni, another resident. Munni Yadav said they were unable to move out of their houses due to the accumulation of dirty water on streets. “It is a nightmare to live in this locality but the administration has failed to take concrete measures to resolve the problem,” she alleged.

The outgoing municipal councillor of Ward Number 5, Bhim Mahajan, also faced public wrath when he arrived at the spot as the protesting women alleged that he was indulging in politics and had failed to get their grievances redressed during his five-year tenure which ended recently.

DSP Vijay Pal assured the protesters that the officials of the PHED would be directed to take remedial measures to ensure the cleaning of the sewerage.

