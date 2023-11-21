Hisar residents get contaminated water supply

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 20

Residents of Navdeep Colony in Hisar town have been complaining about receiving contaminated water by the Public Health Engineering Department for the last four months.

They alleged that a leakage in the sewer line resulted in an overflow of the dirty water and supply of contaminated water to households.

In her complaint, colony resident Sushila Devi said she had attached the photographs of the water accumulated on the streets on the Centralised Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring (CPGRAMS) system in September. She said, “A collective complaint with signatures of the locality’s residents was sent to the departments concerned, including the Central Public Health Department, but to no avail.”

Residents of Ward Number 16 and 18 have allegedly been reeling under the problem for several months. The residents said though the CPGRAMS assured them to address the issue in the next 30 days, the problem has not been resolved yet.

#Hisar