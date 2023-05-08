Hisar roads in poor condition

THE residential Sectors 1 and 4, developed by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran in Hisar district, have been neglected by the authorities, resulting in distress to local residents. The condition of roads in these sectors gives the impression of underdeveloped localities. In some areas, it appears as if only kutcha roads are available to commuters. Despite raising the issue with the authorities several times, the problem persists. —DP Dhull, Hisar

Stray dogs at Ambala Cantt railway platform

STRAY dogs can be seen roaming freely and resting on platforms at the Ambala Cantonment railway station. Although they do not generally cause inconvenience, their presence detracts from the station’s overall appearance. The authorities concerned should implement measures to keep the animals at bay. —Anuj, Ambala

Wrong-side driving poses risk of mishaps

NUMEROUS instances of wrong-side driving have been observed in the city localities. In the absence of strict or regular enforcement of rules by the traffic police has led to this practice becoming commonplace. This increases the risk of accidents and leads to traffic jams during the peak hours. The presence of stray cattle on roads exacerbates the problem for rule-abiding commuters. —Satinder Duggal, Faridabad

