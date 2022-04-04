Hisar SI suspended for misusing position

Tribune News Service

Hisar: Hisar Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh has suspended sub-inspector (SI) Hoshiar Singh and ordered a departmental inquiry against him on the charges of misusing his official position. The police said the SI faces allegations of trying to interfere in the functioning of the police by going out of his jurisdiction. TNS

190 cases of pension redressed at adalat

Chandigarh: A total of 190 pension grievances were redressed at a pension adalat organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension by the Office of Accountant General, Haryana, and Finance Department here. TNS

Youth Cong sends memo to Prez over fuel price hike

Faridabad: Activists of the district unit of the Youth Congress took out a protest march against the fuel price hike here today. An effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also burnt on the occasion. Shouting slogans against the state and the Centre on the issue of unabated rise in the prices of the petroleum products, the activists submitted a memorandum to the President through the district authorities.