 Hisar temple-school tussle worsens, students drop out : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Hisar temple-school tussle worsens, students drop out

Hisar temple-school tussle worsens, students drop out

Hisar temple-school tussle worsens, students drop out

Parents gather outside the school in Hisar. Ashok Kundu



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 18

After coexisting for nearly four decades, the government primary school and a temple (sharing a wall) located on a piece of land of the market committee at the grain market in Hisar town have been at loggerheads for a few months now.

The temple authorities want the school to be evicted from the premises as they want to expand the temple.

Land belongs to market committee

  • The land belongs to the market committee at Hisar grain market
  • A temple and a four-room school have existed on this land for nearly 40 years
  • The school now has about 140 students, including girls, and five staff members
  • As the temple authorities want to expand the temple, they are demanding that the school be shifted to another site

A verbal spat occurred between the school staff and the temple authorities three days ago and the school incharge called the police for intervention. The District Elementary Education Department officials called the entire staff today to discuss the issue.

The tussle has taken a toll on the students as well. As the school also doesn’t have toilets or other basic facilities, the strength of students has gone down from 170 last year to about 140 this year. The school has staff of five teachers, including four women teachers. Staff and students are forced to relieve themselves in the bushes nearby.

Neelam, incharge of the school, said that a number of students have stopped coming to the school after the spat on Monday when the temple authorities created a scene on the school premises. “We have brought the matter to the knowledge of the District Elementary Education Office and hope that action will be initiated against those who barged into the school,” she said.

Pradhan of the temple, Ashok Gupta, said that former minister Savitri Jindal has constructed a school building in Ambedkar Colony and this school should be shifted there. “We want this school to be shifted from here and urge the district administration to make alternative arrangements as there is no need for this school in the grain market,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

2
Diaspora

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital

3
India

ED attaches Rs 98 crore worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra

4
Trending

Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name

5
Punjab

Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab Lok Sabha seats

6
India

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

7
Punjab

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

8
India

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

9
India

Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

10
Delhi

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Lok Sabha election kicks off on Friday, voting for 102 seats in 1st of the 7 phases

Lok Sabha election kicks off on Friday, voting for 102 seats in 1st of the 7 phases

While NDA under PM Modi is seeking stronger majority, opposi...

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

India's mission in Tehran is in touch with 16 other crew mem...

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT

‘Everything can’t be suspected,’ says Supreme Court; reserves verdict on 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT

'This is an electoral process and there needs to be sanctity...

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

Such products are sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany,...

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult h...


Cities

View All

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Amritsar: Several trains rescheduled, diverted due to farmers’ stir

Amritsar: 72 POs arrested ahead of Lok Sabha election, says DIG

BJP, AAP have no faith in their workers, says Gurjit Singh Aujla after launching poll campaign

Murder accused threatens victim’s brother from Amritsar Central Jail

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Chandigarh's Nexus Elante mall marks its 11th anniversary

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

Apex court extends interim bail of bizman in excise case

65-day campaign of ‘Bullet Queen’ concludes in Delhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla may throw his hat in the ring from Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: Vikramjit Chaudhary continues tirade against Charanjit Channi, warns him of ‘outsider’ tag

Phagwara: Man nabbed, 2 others booked for preparing adulterated milk

‘Vote on 1st June’ slogan coined by Kapurthala admn to motivate electorate

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Corpse on patient’s bed in Ludhiana: Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Ludhiana: Man hit by Punjab Roadways bus dies

Ludhiana residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

Punjab: ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers at Shambhu disrupt train services for second day

Punjab: ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers at Shambhu disrupt train services for second day

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district