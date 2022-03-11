Hisar tops in providing ambulance services

Chandigarh, March 10
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that from April 2021 to February 2022, a total of 3,86,946 patients were provided ambulance services, thereby ensuring focus on emergency services.
He said that Hisar district is number 1 in this regard as it has answered 27,550 calls, Ambala district is number 2 with 24,691 calls and Sirsa is number 3 with 23,137 calls.
In the case of providing services to pregnant women, Palwal district is number 1 by transporting 14,151 pregnant women, Kurukshetra district is number 2 with 11,327 and Jind district is number 3 with 8,770.
Vij said that the state is presently plying 635 ambulances which include 161 advanced life-support ambulances, 170 basic life-support ambulances, 268 patient transport ambulances and 30 ‘kilkari’ ambulances and six neonatal-care ambulances.
He informed that these ambulances are managed by decentralised control rooms operational in almost all districts.
