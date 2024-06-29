Hisar traders strike over extortion bids, firing

Hisar, June 28
Shopkeepers at the auto market kept their outlets closed in Hisar town today to protest the incidents of firing and extortion threats to traders. They gave an ultimatum to the police to arrest the accused involved in the case of firing at Mahindra showroom and other cases till Sunday, saying they would thereafter call a meeting to decide further course of action.
After the showroom firing incident on June 24, at least three traders have received extortion calls on their WhatsApp numbers. Haryana Vyapar Mandal president Bajrang Das Garg said he had spoken to police officials who had assured that the criminals would be arrested soon. “We have served an ultimatum to the police till Sunday, when we will hold a meeting in Hisar. If the police fail to make a breakthrough in the case, the traders will take a strong decision and can even launch a statewide agitation,” he said. Garg said that the traders ‘ community across the state had been feeling unsafe due to firing incidents.
Meanwhile, the new Superintendent of Police, Hisar, Deepak Saharan, took charge today.
