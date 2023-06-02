Hisar varsity colleges to get autonomy

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 1

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, has decided to allow autonomy to its affiliated colleges so that the institutions can independently make decisions pertaining to examinations and the evaluation process.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi, made the decision today during a meeting with the principals of the affiliated colleges.

Prof Bishnoi said various steps to enhance the process of examinations are under way. “A university committee has submitted its report, recommending more autonomy to the colleges,” he said, adding that the college teachers would be included in the academic and executive councils of the university and representation of colleges would be ensured in other committees of the university as well. The V-C noted that the move is in line with the New Education Policy (NEP), which encourages colleges to exercise more autonomy.