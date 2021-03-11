Hisar villagers lock up waterworks over crisis

Hisar, May 2
Residents of Mahjat village locked the gates of the waterworks in the area, alleging that they were facing acute water crisis for many days.
They alleged that they had salty groundwater was unfit for human consumption. “We are dependent on the supply by the waterworks. But it has started supplying the same salty water extracted from ground,” said Kamlesh, sarpanch of the village.
She said they had apprised the officials concerned of their problem, but to no avail. Fed up with the situation, the villagers gathered at the waterworks and locked its gates.
The villagers said a lot of them had fallen sick after consuming the water. Later, PHE Department SDO Ashish Kundu reached the spot and assured the villagers that arrangements for potable water supply in the village would be made.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Curfew imposed in 10 police stations of the city, internet s...
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...