Hisar villagers lock up waterworks over crisis

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 2

Residents of Mahjat village locked the gates of the waterworks in the area, alleging that they were facing acute water crisis for many days.

They alleged that they had salty groundwater was unfit for human consumption. “We are dependent on the supply by the waterworks. But it has started supplying the same salty water extracted from ground,” said Kamlesh, sarpanch of the village.

She said they had apprised the officials concerned of their problem, but to no avail. Fed up with the situation, the villagers gathered at the waterworks and locked its gates.

The villagers said a lot of them had fallen sick after consuming the water. Later, PHE Department SDO Ashish Kundu reached the spot and assured the villagers that arrangements for potable water supply in the village would be made.