Hisar MP Brijendra Singh quits BJP 'due to compelling political reasons'; joins Congress

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 10

Hisar’s BJP MP Brijendra Singh has resigned from the primary membership of the BJP.

He is the son of BJP leader Birender Singh.

Singh later joined the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a post of X, he said, “I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons.”

