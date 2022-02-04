Historians' committee formed for war memorial in in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 3

A committee of historians has been constituted to identify the arms, medals, dresses, artefacts and script writing for “Azadi ki Pehli Ladai Ka Shaheedi Samarak” (war memorial) in Ambala Cantonment.

As per the orders issued by Principal Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, the department has agreed to the proposal to constitute a committee of historians for the under-construction war memorial.

Dr Raghuvendra Tanwar, Professor (emeritus), Kurukshetra University, presently director, Haryana Academy of History and Culture, Professor Kapil Kumar, former professor of History, IGNOU, New Delhi, Professor Anupa Pande, director/ Pro-VC of National Museum Institute, New Delhi, Colonel Yogender Singh (retd), Dr Devender Kumar Sharma, archivist, National Archives of India, and Dr Udey Vir, retired head of the department of history from SD College Ambala, have been designated as the six members, while Director General Information, Public Relations and Languages Department has been designated as the convener of the committee.

The committee will identify the script writing, arms, medals, dresses and artefacts to be displayed at the war memorial.