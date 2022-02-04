Historians' committee formed for war memorial in in Ambala Cantt

Ambala, February 3
A committee of historians has been constituted to identify the arms, medals, dresses, artefacts and script writing for “Azadi ki Pehli Ladai Ka Shaheedi Samarak” (war memorial) in Ambala Cantonment.
As per the orders issued by Principal Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, the department has agreed to the proposal to constitute a committee of historians for the under-construction war memorial.
Dr Raghuvendra Tanwar, Professor (emeritus), Kurukshetra University, presently director, Haryana Academy of History and Culture, Professor Kapil Kumar, former professor of History, IGNOU, New Delhi, Professor Anupa Pande, director/ Pro-VC of National Museum Institute, New Delhi, Colonel Yogender Singh (retd), Dr Devender Kumar Sharma, archivist, National Archives of India, and Dr Udey Vir, retired head of the department of history from SD College Ambala, have been designated as the six members, while Director General Information, Public Relations and Languages Department has been designated as the convener of the committee.
The committee will identify the script writing, arms, medals, dresses and artefacts to be displayed at the war memorial.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators
Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...
Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...