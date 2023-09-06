Historical Hali Lake in state of neglect

THE historical Hali Lake, on which the MC had spent over Rs 28 crore to make it a tourist spot, is filled with weeds and grass. Buildings in the vicinity are also in a state of neglect. The authorities should fill it with water and ensure its proper maintenance. Raju Dawar, Panipat

Electricity wires pose risk to residents

Electricity wires in some residential localities are hanging very close to the roofs and staircases of houses. These high-voltage wires pose a serious risk to the lives of residents, especially in buildings situated in narrow streets. The authorities should address this problem at the earliest. Saroj Sharma, Rohtak

Vehicles parked in Ambala markets irk commuters

Some commuters park their vehicles in the markets of the Ambala Sadar area. Even shopkeepers park their vehicles in front of their shops, making it difficult for other motorists to drive through haphazardly parked vehicles. The traffic police should take appropriate action to discourage the practice of disorderly parking. Yogesh, Ambala

